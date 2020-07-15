Menu

Video: Ex-Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets guard of honour with champions Liverpool

As Premier League champions Liverpool marched out for their clash against Arsenal, former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain received a guard of honour.

The versatile midfielder hopped onto the pitch before acknowledging the respectful gesture from some of his former teammates.

Jurgen Klopp surprised in the summer of 2017 when he signed the ace for £35m, as per BBC Sport, but Oxlade-Chamberlain has repaid that leap of faith with some fine displays.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has really taken his game to the next level since leaving north London, hopefully the ace can stay fit and have the chance to be a key player for England.

