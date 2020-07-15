Video: Ex-Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets guard of honour with champions Liverpool

As Premier League champions Liverpool marched out for their clash against Arsenal, former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain received a guard of honour.

The versatile midfielder hopped onto the pitch before acknowledging the respectful gesture from some of his former teammates.

Jurgen Klopp surprised in the summer of 2017 when he signed the ace for £35m, as per BBC Sport, but Oxlade-Chamberlain has repaid that leap of faith with some fine displays.

Arsenal giving Liverpool and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain a guard of honour! ? pic.twitter.com/jHOu2QJ70g — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 15, 2020

Guard of honour for Alex oxlade chamberlain at the emirates #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/xF6W3RZdPh — Aneesa loves arsenal (@AneesaHameed) July 15, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Franck Kessie scores stunning long-range thunderbolt for AC Milan vs Parma Video: Embarassing moment for Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson as footage shows him diving against Man City Video: Harry Kane scores his 200th Spurs goal with a perfect header vs Newcastle

Oxlade-Chamberlain has really taken his game to the next level since leaving north London, hopefully the ace can stay fit and have the chance to be a key player for England.