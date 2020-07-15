Menu

Video: Franck Kessie scores stunning long-range thunderbolt for AC Milan vs Parma

AC Milan
In the 54th minute of AC Milan’s Serie A clash with Parma, Franck Kessie equalised for the San Siro outfit in amazing style with a thunderous effort.

The central midfielder drifted in from the left flank and was allowed the freedom to continue skipping forward by several Parma players.

Kessie soon punished this defending by firing the ball into the top corner with an absolute rocket from around 30 yards out, the goalkeeper was literally rooted to his spot as the ball flew into the net.

The phrase is certainly used far too often, but the goalkeeper really had no chance of stopping this.

