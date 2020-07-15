Video: Harry Kane scores his 200th Spurs goal with a perfect header vs Newcastle

Spurs do still have a faint hope of securing Champions League football next season, and it will be encouraging that Harry Kane looks like he’s overcome his injury troubles to get back to top form.

He scored his 200th goal for Spurs tonight with a perfect poachers effort from six yards out, as he finds the space between the defenders and powers a perfect header back across goal giving the keeper no chance:

Pictures from RMC

It was a vital goal that came just minutes after a Newcastle equaliser, and it shows he will be the key man to lead the line for Jose Mourinho next season if he chooses to stay around.