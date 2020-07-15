Video: Lacazette pounces on rare Van Dijk error before rounding Alisson and equalising for Arsenal

In the 31st minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Liverpool, Reiss Nelson forced a costly and rare error from Virgil van Dijk after a battle for the ball.

Van Dijk’s attempt to play the ball across into Fabinho went wayward, leaving Alexandre Lacazette to pounce on the error by effortlessly rounding Alisson before slotting the ball into the open net.

Lacazette showed quick reactions to latch onto the loose ball and brilliant composure to skip past Alisson and equalise for the Gunners.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s well-taken equaliser below:

Pictures from DAZN.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool into lead vs Arsenal after lovely team build-up play Video: Ex-Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets guard of honour with champions Liverpool Video: Franck Kessie scores stunning long-range thunderbolt for AC Milan vs Parma

This kind of shaky nature at the back is certainly out of character for Liverpool’s defence, but even the best have some off moments.