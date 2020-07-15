Video: Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster proves he can also score great goals from open play for Swansea

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster has gained some attention recently for his ability from set-pieces, but he’s starting to show he can do it from open play too.

This chance tonight came at him quickly on the half volley and was slightly behind him, but he still managed to guide a beautifully controlled effort into the roof of the net:

Of course Brewster has scored again ? pic.twitter.com/1PnExPx4kJ — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 15, 2020

Pictures from EFL Championship

It looks like Liverpool won’t be making any big signings this summer, so it means there could be a place in the team for someone like Brewster next season.

It’s possible that his development might be better served by going out on loan, but he’s certainly showing that Jurgen Klopp should consider him.