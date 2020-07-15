While there will be a lot of concern about Barcelona’s decision to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus, those come from a strategy point of view and have nothing to do with his talent.

He’s a fine midfielder who should help Barca control the midfield with his passing ability, but he’s fully capable of providing some assists too.

He created two early goals for Juventus tonight, and both are perfect passes that catch the opposition out:

The first one is mainly about the finish but Pjanic still gives the defence the eyes and creates the space for the shot, while his second is a magnificent ball that takes the entire team out of the game.

Barca have needed a creative midfielder who can control a game this season so Pjanic might make a big difference when he moves this summer.