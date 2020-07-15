Pep Guardiola has been like a man possessed as he’s relentlessly defended Manchester City’s big-spending model after the Citizens overturned their ban from UEFA competition.

As per the Evening Standard, the Citizens were initially handed a two-year ban from UEFA competitions plus a €30m fine, their successful appeal means they’ve now got no ban and just a €10m fine.

In his first press conference since the decision, Guardiola has reiterated that City have done nothing wrong, highlighting that they’ve used their financial resources to take the club to the top level.

See More: (Photo) – Pep Guardiola trolls UEFA with deleted post after Man City overturn ban

? "We wanted Alexis Sanchez, we couldn't afford it! We wanted Harry Maguire, we couldn't afford it! ? We could not pay like United paid!" ? Arsene Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson, and more are in the firing line for Pep! ? BOX OFFICE. pic.twitter.com/hImlenAnNe — SPORF (@Sporf) July 14, 2020

Guardiola knew exactly what he was going to say and how he was going to say it. Liverpool, United and Arsene Wenger all in the line of fire in this cli Article on the whole thing here: https://t.co/CNDDLEgsTM@TheAthleticUK free trial: https://t.co/eueCYZDyKy pic.twitter.com/1hNIeUHDIA — Sam Lee (@SamLee) July 14, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Confirmed: Premier League announce summer transfer window dates, including EFL-only period Suspect in the murder of Tottenham star’s brother detained Man United star Martial lifts lid on Solskjaer’s ‘show me’ it message that’s inspired fine form

Guardiola hinted that City are by no means untouchable in transfer battles, pointing to the examples of not being able to match cross-town rivals Manchester United financially in swoops for Alexis Sanchez and Harry Maguire.

The former Barcelona boss also hinted at double standards and a sense of hypocrisy by highlighting that the Red Devils and Arsenal flexed similar financial power to get where they are today.

Guardiola particularly hit back at legendary Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who has been in favour of Financial Fair Play rules.

Is it just easy for the traditional top clubs to point the finger at new kids on the elite block City when most of those clubs used similar methods to get where they are today?