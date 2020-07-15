Menu

Video: Passionate Pep Guardiola defends Man City after FFP saga with Man United and Arsenal examples

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has been like a man possessed as he’s relentlessly defended Manchester City’s big-spending model after the Citizens overturned their ban from UEFA competition.

As per the Evening Standard, the Citizens were initially handed a two-year ban from UEFA competitions plus a €30m fine, their successful appeal means they’ve now got no ban and just a €10m fine.

In his first press conference since the decision, Guardiola has reiterated that City have done nothing wrong, highlighting that they’ve used their financial resources to take the club to the top level.

Guardiola hinted that City are by no means untouchable in transfer battles, pointing to the examples of not being able to match cross-town rivals Manchester United financially in swoops for Alexis Sanchez and Harry Maguire.

The former Barcelona boss also hinted at double standards and a sense of hypocrisy by highlighting that the Red Devils and Arsenal flexed similar financial power to get where they are today.

Guardiola particularly hit back at legendary Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who has been in favour of Financial Fair Play rules.

Is it just easy for the traditional top clubs to point the finger at new kids on the elite block City when most of those clubs used similar methods to get where they are today?

