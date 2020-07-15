Abuse on social media is becoming an all too common occurrence these days, whether the intended target is famous or otherwise.

Wilfried Zaha, cited by CaughtOffside, and David McGoldrick have found themselves on the end of horrific racist abuse in the recent past, and now talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham has opened up on his own experiences.

The lack of action from social media companies to such vile, derogatory and disgusting behaviour needs to be urgently looked into.

Whilst it’s clear that Durham is strong enough to cope with such instances, he does wonder where it all ends.

You can listen to his rant below, courtesy of talkSPORT.