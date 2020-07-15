Menu

Video: Reiss Nelson makes it 2-1 to Arsenal vs Liverpool after horror Alisson error

In the 43rd minute of tonight’s big clash between Arsenal and Liverpool, Alisson had a rare moment to forget as he gifted the ball to the Gunners in an attempt to play the ball out to Andy Robertson.

Alexandre Lacazette snatched the ball before firing a low cross into the box, Reiss Nelson opened up his body and controlled the ball before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

The pair also combined in a similar manner less than fifteen minutes before after the duo’s pressing led to Alexandre Lacazette bagging a lovely equaliser. 

Nelson’s bagged his first Premier League goal against the reigning champions, what a moment for the youngster.

