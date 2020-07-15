Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool into lead vs Arsenal after lovely team build-up play

In the 19th minute of this evening’s big Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Liverpool, Andy Robertson sparked an opportunity for the Reds by battling to win a header from a Gunners goal kick.
The full-back displayed his trademark tenacity as he continued to surge down the left-flank, where he was slipped in by a pinpoint through ball from Roberto Firmino.
The Scotsman looked up and spotted Sadio Mane’s run into the box before picking out the ace with a low cross, the superstar forward slid the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.
It’s been clear throughout the past two seasons that Liverpool’s attacking trio, combined with world-class marauding full-backs is just too hard for most teams to keep up with.