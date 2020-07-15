Menu

Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool into lead vs Arsenal after lovely team build-up play

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

In the 19th minute of this evening’s big Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Liverpool, Andy Robertson sparked an opportunity for the Reds by battling to win a header from a Gunners goal kick.

The full-back displayed his trademark tenacity as he continued to surge down the left-flank, where he was slipped in by a pinpoint through ball from Roberto Firmino.

The Scotsman looked up and spotted Sadio Mane’s run into the box before picking out the ace with a low cross, the superstar forward slid the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the Senegalese star’s opener below:

Pictures from DAZN.

More Stories / Latest News

It’s been clear throughout the past two seasons that Liverpool’s attacking trio, combined with world-class marauding full-backs is just too hard for most teams to keep up with.

More Stories Andy Robertson Roberto Firmino Sadio Mane