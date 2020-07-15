Menu

Video: These Arsenal fans furious after Sadio Mane’s ‘violent conduct’ in dangerous kick out at Holding

Some Arsenal fans are enraged after Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane escaped punishment for an apparent dangerous kick out towards Rob Holding.

In the 42nd minute of the clash, Holding recklessly charged into the forward – taking the Senegalese ace out, just after Mane crashed to the floor he appeared to kick out with his studs up in Holding’s direction.

Replays and alternate camera angles show just how close Mane was to clipping the centre-back, both acted dangerously in this incident – but whether the forward intended to kick out is unclear.

Mane’s kick out appeared to stem from his leg bouncing up after he crashed his fall, the forward’s actions were of course dangerous nonetheless.

Take a look at the controversial incident below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the incident:

Holding is no innocent party after this incident, he accelerated and led with his elbow as he went to duel with Mane, some would say the defender’s actions were perhaps more intentional than the forward’s.

As much as supporters would’ve liked a VAR review of this incident, given the speed everything happened – it would be extremely hard to deem what was intentional and what was just accidental.

