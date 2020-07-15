Some Arsenal fans are enraged after Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane escaped punishment for an apparent dangerous kick out towards Rob Holding.

In the 42nd minute of the clash, Holding recklessly charged into the forward – taking the Senegalese ace out, just after Mane crashed to the floor he appeared to kick out with his studs up in Holding’s direction.

Replays and alternate camera angles show just how close Mane was to clipping the centre-back, both acted dangerously in this incident – but whether the forward intended to kick out is unclear.

Mane’s kick out appeared to stem from his leg bouncing up after he crashed his fall, the forward’s actions were of course dangerous nonetheless.

Take a look at the controversial incident below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the incident:

Another red card let go against us. By modern standards, that’s violent conduct by Mane, clearly kicking out. But @FA agents have their orders ????????#AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/ZwKHTUDpCo — MickeyMoneyChat (@Mickeymoneychat) July 15, 2020

Mane just tried to kick holding. Should be a red card ? — adam lipschitz (@adamlipschitz) July 15, 2020

No red card for Mane’s kick out?

Imagine if an Arsenal player did that. — ArsenalDownUnder (@AFCDownUnder) July 15, 2020

Rememer when Vieira got a red card for kicking out? Mane got nothing — ? ????? ²? (@CroatianGooner) July 15, 2020

Mane had a swing and miss with his studs at Holding, that’s a Vieira style red card — Michael Sheehy (@JamrockRover) July 15, 2020

How was the Mane kick out not reviewed? It’s a red card all day. — RG – British History X #BLM (@GeezyPeas) July 15, 2020

If Mane was one of our players, game be stopped for VAR and dangerous play red card! — Gary Howes (@GaryHowes1974) July 15, 2020

A kick out from Mane and a leg breaker from TAA but no red card — Özilled (@Boszil) July 15, 2020

Holding is no innocent party after this incident, he accelerated and led with his elbow as he went to duel with Mane, some would say the defender’s actions were perhaps more intentional than the forward’s.

As much as supporters would’ve liked a VAR review of this incident, given the speed everything happened – it would be extremely hard to deem what was intentional and what was just accidental.