Video: ‘White so he must be right’ – Troopz’ shocking comment about Kane on AFTV as Arsenal lose to Spurs

After news that AFTV (formerly Arsenal Fan TV) contributor made a disgusting racist comment regarding Spurs’ Heung-Min Son, the platform are in hot water again after a comment from Troopz.

AFTV’s Ty was furious after Bukayo Saka was shown a yellow card for throwing the ball on the floor, he wanted England captain Harry Kane booked as well for an act of dissent in the aftermath.

Troopz then claimed that “Harry Kane is white so he must be right” – hinting that the forward’s white privilege allowed him to go unpunished.

With two hugely controversial incidents during the watch-along as Arsenal lost to north London rivals Spurs, AFTV will surely be in serious trouble and the platform’s future could come under question.

