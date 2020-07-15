West Ham hope to beat Man United to exciting Brazilian forward who’s valued at €10m

Norwich have shown this season that the gap between the Championship and the Premier League may be bigger than ever, but that doesn’t mean individual players can’t make the step up.

West Brom’s Brazilian forward Matheus Pereira has made the headlines recently for an awful piece of play acting, but he’s been a key player for The Baggies as they try to earn promotion.

He’s a forward who can play anywhere across the front line of in midfield, and a return of six goals and 16 assists shows he’s probably better in a creative role.

Stats like that will always attract the attention of the bigger clubs, and a report from Sports Mole has indicated that there will be interest this summer.

It’s suggested that the Sporting CP loanee could be available for as little as €10m, and Man United have been credited with an interest.

That would be a big step up in class, but Dan James has made some big contributions and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown he will give chances to players who deserve it.

Despite that, they claim that West Ham are hoping to beat Man United to his signing, as they quote Football Insider in saying that The Hammers are hoping to make a move this summer.

A lot could depend on West Ham staying up and he might want to stay at West Brom if they get promoted, but it would be good if he could get a chance in the Premier League one way or another next year.