Adebayo Akinfenwa will live Championship dream after signing new Wycombe contract

Wycombe Wanderers have announced that Adebayo Akinfenwa has signed a one-year contract with the side, allowing the 38-year-old to achieve his dream of playing Championship football.

The Chairboys sealed promotion to England’s second-division for the first time in their history after their 2-1 win against Oxford United in the League One Playoff final on Monday evening.

Wycombe added that Matt Bloomfield, Joe Jacobson and Anthony Stewart join Akinfenwa in penning new terms to help the side in their ‘adventure’ in the Championship.

Akinfenwa has bagged 10 goals and provided six assists in 35 league and playoff appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side this season.

Akinfenwa, predominantly famous for his unparalleled strength, has become one of the most loveable figures in English football over the last few years and this is a real dream come true for the ace.

Akinfenwa has played for 13 professional English clubs during his career but has never had the chance – until now – to test himself in the Championship.

The striker supports Liverpool and earned a call from Jurgen Klopp after his phenomenal achievement with the High Wycombe outfit, the Reds have also shown their class by inviting the ace to their title parade.

Akinfenwa has played for Wycombe since 2016, he’s helped the side earn two promotions since then.