Arsenal have reportedly held talks over a potential free transfer swoop for Nice defender Malang Sarr.

The highly-rated 21-year-old is being linked with the Gunners by Goal, who report that he has also been in advanced negotiations over a move to Serie A side Torino.

Sarr is out of contract with Nice this summer, according to Goal, so Arsenal could snap him up on a free in what looks a much-needed bid to bolster their defence.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain all the way down in 9th place in the Premier League table, with missing out on European football altogether a very real possibility.

Arsenal will have exciting youngster William Saliba linking up with their squad next season, but could probably do with strengthening further due to the continued struggles of the likes of David Luiz at the back.

Sarr looks like he could develop into a top defender and Arsenal fans will hope their club can win the race for his signature in a potential bargain deal this summer.

Arteta hinted he wants to see the Arsenal board back him in the transfer market this summer with his claims after beating Liverpool last night.

When asked if he expected to be given funds to improve his squad, Arteta told Sky Sports: “I don’t know. It’s a big concern.

“You need it to build a squad. It’s not magic. You need to improve with quality, quality players in the squad and you need bigger squads to compete in this competition. There’s the challenge.

“The gap between the two teams today is enormous. We can not improve it in two months, but the accountability, the fight is now equal and I am very proud of that. The rest will take some time.”