Arsenal could reportedly be open to a transfer deal that would see Alexandre Lacazette swap places with Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

This is according to Don Balon, who claim the Gunners have a long-standing interest in Lemar, despite his struggles in his time in La Liga.

Arsenal could do well to strengthen their attack this summer, with Lacazette not always the most reliable performer up front, while others such as Nicolas Pepe and Reiss Nelson have also failed to perform on a consistent basis.

Lemar could well be just the upgrade Arsenal need in that department, provided the 24-year-old can get back to his best and show the kind of form he displayed at previous club Monaco.

It wasn’t so long ago that Lemar looked a hugely exciting young talent, and while it hasn’t worked out for him at Atletico, there’s surely still time for the France international to turn things around for himself.

Arsenal fans may well feel that it’s tempting to use Lacazette in an exchange deal this summer, but it might also be risky parting with him after his recent improvement.

Lemar may be a particular gamble as it could take a lot for Mikel Arteta to motivate him and lift his confidence after his difficult spell in Spain.

Don Balon also claim Lacazette could have an asking price of around £40million to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season.