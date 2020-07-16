In today’s roundup of Arsenal transfer news, it’s looking like swap deals galore at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

First up, Arsenal could be offered the chance to sign Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz, who is out of favour with Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane.

Reports in Spain claim this is because Real Madrid are eyeing up Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is nearing the end of his contract.

If Arsenal do lose their top scorer, they could do well to sign Mariano as his replacement without a transfer fee, with the 26-year-old showing he’s a quality player even if he’s not quite been able to establish himself at the Bernabeu.

Another exchange could be one between Arsenal and Real’s inner-city rivals Atletico Madrid, according to Don Balon.

The north London giants have a long-standing interest in Atletico winger Thomas Lemar, who is also struggling to fit in to Diego Simeone’s tactics.

Atletico are chasing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, so a swap involving these players could be in the works and may benefit all sides pretty well.

Finally, Arsenal are said to have held talks over a possible free transfer swoop for Nice defender Malang Sarr.

The talented 21-year-old is out of contract with his current club and has also been targeted by Serie A outfit Torino.

Arsenal will no doubt hope they can lure Sarr to the Emirates Stadium, though a formal contract offer has not yet been made.