Mikel Arteta fires major warning to Arsenal board following 2-1 win over Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sounds like he’s sent a very strong message to the club’s board over the need to strengthen in the transfer market.

Despite the Gunners just beating Liverpool 2-1 in a hugely impressive result in the Premier League last night, Arteta seemed keen to remind everyone that his side remain some way behind the Reds and urgently need signings to close the gap.

Arteta took over at the Emirates Stadium back in December, and inherited a struggling side from his predecessor Unai Emery, and has done a decent job with this team despite so many obvious areas of weakness.

Arsenal did well to grind out a result against Liverpool, but Arteta may well be right to point out that there is still a big gulf between the two teams, with Jurgen Klopp’s men dominating the game in terms of possession and chances, and looking unlucky to lose on the night.

Asked if he would have funds for the summer, Arteta told Sky Sports: “I don’t know. It’s a big concern.

“You need it to build a squad. It’s not magic. You need to improve with quality, quality players in the squad and you need bigger squads to compete in this competition. There’s the challenge.

“The gap between the two teams today is enormous. We can not improve it in two months, but the accountability, the fight is now equal and I am very proud of that. The rest will take some time.”

Arsenal remain in 9th place in the Premier League table, a staggering 40 points behind champions Liverpool.