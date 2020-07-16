Bundesliga side are hoping to find a way to take Barcelona wonderkid on loan next season

Although Lionel Messi went on to be a much more productive and better player for Barcelona, it’s still a shame that Ronaldinho’s form and career tailed off too soon.

Barcelona were always a joy to watch with the Brazilian in the side because he would produce something ridiculous and even unorthodox as times, whereas Messi is almost too ruthlessly brilliant.

Pedri was signed by Barcelona last summer and spent the season on loan at Las Palmas, and there are shades of Ronaldinho when you watch him play.

READ MORE: Inter have a plan for Lautaro Martinez and it should worry Barcelona

He’s capable of doing the unexpected and has the ability to unlock a packed defence, so it will be interesting to see if he can break into the Barcelona team in the next few years.

Another loan spell does look like the most likely option for him next year, and a report from Mundo Deportivo has suggested that Borussia Monchengladbach are looking to find a way of signing him.

They claim that the Sporting Director of the German side is a big fan and he’s admitted their interest in signing him, although he didn’t go into any details about the actual move at this point.

If he played regularly then it could be a perfect move as it will give him a chance to gain experience at an even higher level.

He’s not finished playing for Las Palmas this season yet so some of the talk may be premature, but it will be interesting to see where he goes next season.