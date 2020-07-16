Chelsea edge closer to Kai Havertz transfer as two major developments go in their favour

Premier League fans were all ready for a young star to move from the Bundesliga to one of their big clubs this summer, but many would’ve thought it would be Jadon Sancho rather than Kai Havertz.

The Bayer Leverkusen man gained a load of attention after the Bundesliga restarted a few weeks ago, and he looks like the complete player.

He’s a midfielder who can drift forward and score goals, he can create chances and he looks capable of looking after the ball and controlling a game too.

Rumours of a move to Chelsea have been getting louder for a while now, and a move now seems almost inevitable.

A report from The Sun has quoted German outlet Bild with an update on his status, and it appears two big developments have gone Chelsea’s way.

Firstly and probably most importantly, Havertz has decided he wants to leave this summer, and Chelsea are the team he wants to go to.

They do suggest that Leverkusen want £90m to let him go and that could be a problem, but they are now prepared to accept those payments in installments and that means it should be much more affordable for Frank Lampard’s side.

Critics will look at the Chelsea defence and wonder what’s going on there, but if this goes through then they could be irresistible to watch next season.