Chelsea given major Kai Havertz transfer boost as rivals refuse to pay asking price

Chelsea are reportedly leading the chase for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz after a major development.

The exciting young Germany international looks an elite prospect and is sure to earn himself a big move sooner or later, and the latest from Christian Falk suggests it could be looking very good for Chelsea.

As Falk says in the video below, the Blues have been boosted by the fact that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are refusing to pay Leverkusen’s asking price for Havertz…

"Chelsea are ahead because the other clubs cannot pay so much money at the moment."@cfbayern on the race for Kai Havertz ?? #BRFootballRanks — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 15, 2020

The Sport Bild reporter adds that Real Madrid may still be in the running but are trying to do a swap deal for the 21-year-old.

All in all, it looks like Chelsea are the most willing to pay big for Havertz this summer, and it follows their strong start to the transfer window, having already completed deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

CFC could do with another top attacking signing after a difficult season in which they could still miss out on a top four place after a difficult summer last year when they lost Eden Hazard whilst being under a transfer ban.

Havertz could be an ideal long-term replacement for the Belgian, and also give Frank Lampard more options next season as Willian and Pedro come to the ends of their contracts.