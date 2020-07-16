Chelsea look set to benefit financially from the Eden Hazard transfer if Real Madrid win La Liga

It’s very common to see big transfer deals that feature add-ons and bonuses for certain achievements and competitions being won.

This means that clubs can start to rake in some extra money for years after a player has left them, and the timing from this could be very good for Chelsea.

Eden Hazard left them to join Real Madrid last summer, and it sounds like they would receive more money if Real Madrid won the league:

Chelsea will get some extra millions from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard if Real win the title tonight. There were some easy attainable bonuses in the deal – initial fee: €100m plus. #CFC were always sure they would get at least €130m. pic.twitter.com/MGYahn2Th2 — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) July 16, 2020

Real Madrid can win La Liga tonight if they beat Villarreal at home, so Chelsea fans should be cheering them on to ensure that the extra payment is made.

Unfortunately there’s no credible break down of the fees and break-downs of the transfer, but this does sound like it should be a sizeable amount.

This was also agreed before the Coronavirus crisis affected clubs financially, so any extra income will only strengthen Chelsea in the transfer market too.

