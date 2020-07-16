Chelsea transfer boost with Leverkusen open to compromise over Kai Havertz fee

According to reliable Bild journalist Christian Falk, in a transfer boost to Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen will accept the inclusions of add-ons and bonuses to meet their €100m valuation of Kai Havertz.

Falk also reported recently that the Blues are by far leading the race to land the versatile attacker as European rivals like Barcelona and Bayern Munich simply cannot afford the German sensation.

Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid are set to still be in the race to land the 21-year-old, however Los Blancos seem restricted to only negotiating a swap deal for Havertz.

Leverkusen being open to add-ons and bonuses being used to meet their asking price will certainly serve as a major boost to interested clubs in a cash-strapped market amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Update @kaihavertz29 and @ChelseaFC: Leverkusen wants still a Transfer fee around 100 Mio Euro. But: the Club is open to having add ons/bonuses in a deal — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 16, 2020

Havertz would represent another world-class attacking reinforcement for the Blues after the recent captures of the ace’s international teammate Timo Werner and ex-Ajax starlet Hakim Ziyech.

Havertz scored 16 goals and chipped in with nine assists in 42 appearances across all competitions this season, the Germany international seems ready to test himself on a bigger stage.

The ace is primarily used in a central attacking midfield role but the talent has shown he’s just as potent a threat when being deployed as a right-winger or centre-forward.

Chelsea are clearly on the starlet’s mind as he excited the Blues faithful when he teased a move to Stamford Bridge after Werner’s transfer to west London was announced.