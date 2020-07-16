Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited by the latest batch of transfer news involving their club, and we’ve got today’s big stories rounded up for you here.

The Blues would do well to keep on strengthening this summer, even if they’ve already agreed deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

One area they need to improve is in goal after some poor form from Kepa Arrizabalaga, and reports in Turkey claim Chelsea have agreed a £30million deal for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

This looks an exciting deal for Chelsea and it’s come rather out of nowhere, so it will be interesting to see how the story develops.

It could, however, be a smart way for the west London giants to strengthen on the cheap, even if some fans would like a bigger name such as Jan Oblak.

Elsewhere, Chelsea also look to have been given a boost with regards to the latest Kai Havertz transfer gossip.

Reports in Germany claim Bayern Munich are now out of the running for the 21-year-old, putting Chelsea in pole position, with Real Madrid also still interested but looking like struggling to afford him.

Havertz could be a dream long-term replacement for Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge and would likely link up well with Ziyech and Werner next season.

Finally, CFC are also rivalling Manchester United for the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The Austria international wants out of the Allianz Arena after falling down the pecking order, and his versatility could make him very useful in Frank Lampard’s side.

Whether slotting in at centre-back or left-back, Alaba’s quality and experience would surely help Chelsea fix their defensive woes.