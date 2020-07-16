Confirmed: Real Madrid win La Liga title ahead of rivals Barcelona after Villarreal win

Real Madrid have sealed the La Liga title with a game to spare after their 2-1 win against Villarreal this evening, Los Blancos now sit on 86 points.

This marks Zinedine Zidane’s second Spanish top-flight title with the side to add to the Frenchman’s remarkable achievement of winning three straight Champions League trophies.

Los Blancos have been unstoppable since the league restarted after a lengthy hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they’ve won all 10 of their games in this period.

Real Madrid have showed their bottle by staying in the win column to leapfrog rivals Barcelona, who have endured three draws and a loss since the restart – ultimately signalling their demise in the title race.

Zidane’s men have certainly been the more consistent side this season, they haven’t always produced the exciting big-margin wins that Barcelona have, but they’ve continuously stayed in the win column.

The Spanish powerhouses will be hoping to take their flawless La Liga momentum into their Champions League knockout clash next month as they look to overturn a deficit against Manchester City.