Contract signed: Arsenal announce new deal for ace and loan to the Bundesliga

Arsenal have officially announced, that Konstantinos (nickname Dinos) Mavropanos has signed a new contract with the Gunners and has subsequently been loaned out to VfB Stuttgart for next season.

The Gunners signed the ace in January 2018 for a fee of £1.9m, as per the Guardian. The centre-back made three Premier League appearances in his debut campaign.

Mavropanos was hit by injury troubles which prevented the ace from kicking on after his encouraging start in north London, the ace soon found himself behind several defenders.

In an effort to continue the Greek ace’s development, Arsenal loaned out the aggressive defender to Bundesliga 2 outfit Nuremberg in January and the ace was solid in the 12 outings he made.

Mavropanos’ highlight of his spell in Germany’s second-division would undoubtedly be the ace helping secure a clean sheet in his side’s victory in their first-leg of their relegation playoff.

Arsenal’s quality at centre-back has come under question, but the quantity of options that the Gunners boast has limited Mavropanos from kicking on with the first-team.

It’s no surprise that the talent has joined Stuttgart, as Sven Mislintat – who oversaw the talent’s signature during his time at Arsenal, currently works with the German outfit.

Stuttgart won promotion back to the top-flight this season, handing Mavropanos the chance to test himself regularly in one of Europe’s top divisions next season.

This is certainly a shrewd move by the Gunners, Mavropanos isn’t in the first-team picture right now and regular minutes are essential at this stage of the ace’s development.