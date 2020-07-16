According to Spanish publication Marca, Hertha Berlin are eyeing a move for Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic as they look to use some major investment to establish themselves as a top club in Germany.

Marca claim that Hertha investor and entrepreneur Lars Windhorst, is behind the push to take the club to the next level, with big investment into the squad seen as a way of the Berlin outfit to reach a similar level to German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Jovic is seen as an ideal starting point for this movement from the club, a deal for the ace would certainly be plausible as Marca reported last week that Los Blancos will listen to offers for the striker.

The Spanish powerhouses signed the ace from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt last summer for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian. Jovic has struggled massively in his debut campaign though.

Mundo Deportivo add that Madrid would even be open to making a considerable loss on the ace by parting ways with the Serbian for a fee of around €35m.

Jovic has played a minimal role in the first-team this season, which isn’t surprising considering the brilliant performances from Karim Benzema.

The Serbia international has only started eight of his 25 appearances across all competitions, with these primarily cameo outings limiting the forward to just two goals and two assists.

Jovic also appears to have angered the club’s hierarchy with his behaviour, especially since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, the ace is just coming out of quarantine after inviting a friend over.

Mundo Deportivo do cite wide interest in the centre-forward though, Jovic is just 22 so he has plenty of time to get his career back on track after a difficult spell in the Spanish capital.

Hertha just finished mid-table in the Bundesliga at 10th, it would take some massive investment to propel the side into title contention in such a short period of time.