Gabrieli Martinelli may not play again this year after Arsenal offer injury update

Arsenal have offered an update on the recovery of Gabriel Martinelli, the Gunners confirm that the aim is for the Brazilian wonderkid to return to full training at the end of the year.

This of course means that the 19-year-old may not play for the Gunners again in 2020, despite this the north London outfit confirm that the surgery on the ace’s left knee was ‘successful’.

Martinelli suffered the setback three weeks ago in training, with Arsenal adding that the talent is recovering in a ‘knee brace’ after his operation.

The Gunners have outlined a detailed recovery plan by also suggesting that Martinelli’s progress at this stage of the injury is seen as ‘very’ encouraging by the club’s medical team.

As well as this, it’s stated that the lightning-fast forward receives specialist ‘attention and support’ from the medical team every day at the training ground.

Martinelli arrived as a raw talent from Ituano last summer and quickly established himself as an exciting prospect, the ace has bagged 10 goals and four assists in his debut season with the Gunners.

Martinelli has primarily been deployed on the left-wing for Arsenal, with the ace also a threat as a centre-forward. The Gunners have a serious talent on their hands.

It’s a shame to see the ace has been hit with such a serious injury in only his debut season, hopefully Martinelli recovers in time to make an impact and then feature for Brazil at the Olympics or even with the senior squad at next year’s Copa America.