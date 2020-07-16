Kai Havertz to Hartlepool United was not the transfer saga of the summer we expected, but there you go.

The National League side have posted a jokey tweet stating that there will be an “announcement to follow” the news that Bayer Leverkusen star Havertz is ready to move to a club not playing in the Champions League next season.

Club announcement to follow… https://t.co/Ywe2A5ZuGB — Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) July 15, 2020

This comes as the Germany international is strongly linked with Chelsea by Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and others, with the Blues perhaps identifying the youngster as an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard in their attack.

Update @kaihavertz29 and @ChelseaFC: Leverkusen wants still a Transfer fee around 100 Mio Euro. But: the Club is open to having add ons/bonuses in a deal — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 16, 2020

Fair play to Hartlepool for throwing their hat into the ring, however, as all clubs need to show ambition in the transfer market if they are to get anywhere.

Meanwhile, in the real world, it’s looking good for Chelsea if Havertz really isn’t demanding Champions League football, with Frank Lampard’s side still not certain to finish in the top four after a bit of a recent wobble.