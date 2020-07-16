With the 2019/20 Premier League season almost at a close and the following campaign not too far away either, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already preparing for life at Old Trafford in 2020/21.

To that end, it’s expected that some new faces will be brought in and others will be allowed to leave.

One of the latter would appear to be Marcos Rojo, who is currently on loan from Manchester United at Estudiantes.

Solskjaer has admitted that he can’t see a way back for the Argentinian, who had fallen down the pecking order with the Red Devils before being sent out on loan.

“Marcos has been in lockdown over there [in La Plata], so they’ve not played either,” he said on the official Manchester United website.

At the moment, I can’t see him coming back here over the summer, obviously because we live in this bubble, and we’ve got this squad available until next season.

Tellingly, Solskjaer also added: He just needs to focus on getting fit and staying fit and being ready for wherever that takes him.

The difficulty for the Norwegian will be finding buyers for all of the players that he doesn’t see at the club beyond this summer.

Should United qualify for the Champions League, wages are expected to increase and in turn, that theoretically will make the likes of Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling harder to sell, as buying clubs may not be willing to match their wages.

Equally, if they’re given the nod that regular employment is unlikely, then surely, as professional players, it would be their wish to move elsewhere in any event.