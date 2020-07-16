The aftermath of the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reinstate Manchester City into the Champions League after clearing them of any Financial Fair Play (FFP) wrongdoing is still leaving a bad smell for many.

Former Liverpool player and now Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, has even suggested that the ‘suspicions’ surrounding the way in which City do business could impact them on the pitch.

“They have still lost nine games this season, which just tells you that money isn’t everything, nine teams have beaten them,” he told Sky Sports and cited by the Daily Star.

“Man City, with the money that they have, haven’t won the Champions League, so they’re not actually completely dominating really.

“Will it have an effect on the pitch? Will the suspicion that they have done something or have got away with something go away? I don’t think so.

“Yes, they have gone to court and won but I don’t think that suspicion will ever go away so I don’t think they have fully cleared their name in the eyes of people up and down the country.

“Whether that helps the players, they don’t have to worry that they might miss out on the Champions League.

“So they may improve and they certainly need to improve for next season.”

The reality of the situation is whether others agree with the findings of the CAS or not, the matter is now closed, and surely clubs will be better served by keeping their own house in order rather than worrying about what City have or haven’t done.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal could be open to swap deal with La Liga giants as they eye transfer of £40m-rated Gunners ace Chelsea transfer boost with Leverkusen open to compromise over Kai Havertz fee ‘I think he wants to finish’ – Guardiola resigned to losing Silva after 10 years at Man City

Whether it’s FFP or payments to player’s agents, football has seemingly always been mired in controversy in one way or another in any event.

If the various governing bodies could actually get their own house in order, then perhaps suggestions of any sort of impropriety can be put to bed once and for all.