Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Christian Eriksen, looks to be on his way out of Inter Milan just a few months after joining the Serie A outfit.

After refusing to sign a new deal with the north Londoners, the Dane decided that his career would be enhanced by joining Antonio Conte’s side, but he has failed to reproduce the form he showed at Spurs and now it appears as though Conte is preparing to dispense with his services.

“He has to hold down certain levels, but balance is needed,” Conte is quoted as saying in The Sun regarding Eriksen.

“He’s improving and he’s aware that he joined an ambitious club that is asking a lot of him.

“Expectations are high in Italy. The bigger the name you are, the more people expect from you.

“He’s committed and doing well, but I have to make decisions for the good of Inter.”

After spending so much in the transfer market and completely changing the look of the neroazzurri in a playing sense, Conte’s Inter were expecting to be challenging for the Scudetto.

For the first few months of the 2019/20 campaign they were doing exactly that, but they’ve fallen away badly.

With Lautaro Martinez also expected to move to Barcelona in any event, the pressure and expectations on Conte to deliver next season will be heightened.

Whether he’s able to do that with what’s likely to be another entirely different squad to the one he has already, will be known in due course.