One of the best ever Premier League servants looks to be ready to move on to pastures new.

Manchester City’s David Silva has delighted crowds wherever he has played, but after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, he’s ready to leave.

It appears that Pep Guardiola has tried everything to keep hold of the Spaniard until the very end of his career but has finally admitted defeat.

Though City’s manager will clearly be disappointed, there are no hard feelings.

“He has decided to leave, he has said many times. I think he wants to finish after 10 seasons here,” Guardiola responded when asked the question in his online press conference, cited by the Daily Mail.

“Hopefully he comes back for a farewell game that he more than deserves and he can find a place for the last years of his career.”

It’s not clear where Silva will go next, bearing in mind that this move would be expected to be his last given his advancing years.

That said, at 34 years of age, Silva has lost none of the quality that has made him an unqualified success in the English top flight over the last decade.

A decade which has been arguably City’s most successful in history and one in which he’s played the fullest part.