One of the longer running transfer sagas of the season could soon be over, one way or another.

Barcelona’s admiration for Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez, isn’t a secret, but to this point the Catalans have failed to come up with a deal that is acceptable for the Serie A giants.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, cited by Mundo Deportivo, the Italians may now be able to keep the player in Milan if that’s his preference.

The outlet suggest that, although they can’t match Barcelona’s financial offer, they will give the striker an uplift on his current salary to €5m per season, slightly more than double what he earns at present.

With the deadline to pay the players buyout clause of €111m now having passed too, Inter are in the favourable position of being able to name their price.

Although it’s clear that they want the player to stay, an offer of €70m and Junior Firpo from the Catalans is thought to be sufficient enough to tempt Inter into doing business according to Gazzetta dello Sport and cited by Mundo Deportivo.

The one stumbling block in a more immediate deal, per the outlet, is that Barca president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, wants to wait until his team are out of the Champions League.

Such dilly-dallying could hand Inter the impetus to put another package together and get it over the line before Barcelona have had a chance to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.