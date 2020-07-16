Italian giants want Man United to accept loan extension that could come back to haunt them

There is an unwritten rule that any player who is playing against the club they are on loan from will have a blinder and will probably score too.

Alexis Sanchez has had a troubled few years and things haven’t been great at Inter Milan this season, so you have to think he will have a point to prove.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio has indicated that Inter want to extend his loan spell until the end of this season, but it could have a fascinating sub plot.

Both Inter and United are still in the Europa League and could meet each other in the final, and Inter want him to be available if that happens.

The report does confirm that Inter would pay a bit extra to have him available for that game, but you can guarantee it would be worth it for them if Sanchez won them the game.

It’s not impossible that Man United could need to win the Europa League to earn a place in the Champions League next season, and it would be some story if Alexis Sanchez had the game of his life to deny his parent club that chance.