Goal’s Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts has cast doubt on Ghana SoccerNet’s recent report claiming that Thomas Partey has decided to snub Arsenal to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid.

Watts claims that after talks with someone close to both Atletico and Partey’s camp, there’s ‘nothing’ to ‘back’ Ghana SoccerNet’s report up at this moment in time.

Watts reiterates that himself and his sources are yet to ‘confirm’ the accuracy of these reports, but does admit that there’s a chance that the Ghanaian reports could still be ‘true’.

Considering Mikel Arteta’s lack of tenacity and bite in midfield, yesterday’s news that the Gunners had missed out on Partey didn’t go down well with fans – now it seems there’s still a glimmer of hope.

More Stories / Latest News Man City have held peace talks with UEFA since CAS decision ‘No chance’ – Crystal Palace rebuffed in their attempt to loan Man United star Manchester United and Chelsea among transfer suitors for want-away Bayern Munich star

According to Spanish publication AS, the defensive midfielder’s current contract, which runs until 2023, includes a release clause of €50m.

Partey has taken his game to another level over the last couple of years, the tireless midfielder has now become a staple of Diego Simeone’s side.

The African star has made 44 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three times and registering one assist.

Partey’s acumen on the defensive side of the ball, combined with his unmatched work-rate would make the ace a fine addition for any top clubs – especially a side that are lacking in this area like Arsenal.