“Just completely given up on the league”: These Barcelona fans react as Setien names a surprising XI to face Osasuna

It’s very possible that Real Madrid will win the title tonight, but it’s important for Barcelona to go down fighting.

They regularly beat Osasuna by a sizeable margin so the fans will be expecting a victory tonight, but the starting XI for the game does feature a few surprises:

Luis Suarez misses out with Martin Braithwaite taking his place instead, which would seem like a ridiculous thing to say about Barcelona just a few months ago.

Riqui Puig has been in and out of the side so it’s good to see him getting a chance, but it appears that Arthur is just not getting a chance anymore ahead of his move to Juventus.

That seems like a logical thing to do, but Miralem Pjanic is still playing regularly for Juventus so it’s a big call to leave him out.

The fans tend to be critical of Quique Setien no matter what happens, and he’s not getting an easy ride from this lot tonight either:

Barca’s just completely given up on the league haven’t they ? — Calva (@Madridlosophy) July 16, 2020

We going trophyless this season? ??? — i Develop Websites™ ???? ? (@iamAbiodunAA) July 16, 2020

Riqui Roberto rakitic midfield ? — Danny Archer (@ProudCule0509) July 16, 2020

What kind of line up is this?? — Henry Boateng (@Henry_Boat) July 16, 2020

Man has given up?? — The Big Benz Theory (@hlonela_tanda) July 16, 2020

It’s a big call for Setien to leave his experienced players out for such a crucial game, but it will also be exciting to see how the fringe players get on.