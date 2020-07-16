Jurgen Klopp’s stunned reaction to Alisson blunder as Liverpool lose to Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man last night as his side were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in a surprise result at the Emirates Stadium.

The Reds were recently crowned Premier League champions and have admittedly taken their foot off the gas a little in recent matches, even if they remain a force to be reckoned with.

It was surprising, however, to see Liverpool concede two such sloppy goals last night thanks to mistakes from both Virgil van Dijk and Alisson – two big names who are normally so reliable.

Here’s Klopp’s reaction to the awful error from Alisson in particular…

A reação do Klopp depois do segundo gol do Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/BzX8gxhJ38 — Sem Clubismo (@SemClubismo_FC) July 15, 2020

Klopp chocado com os erros de Van Dijk e Alisson pic.twitter.com/Psm9glOpt0 — Diego Marques (@eudiegomarques) July 15, 2020

Liverpool now can’t break the record for total Premier League points in a single season, with Manchester City even trolling them about it with a now deleted tweet after last night’s game.

LFC fans will just have to hope this is a temporary blip and that their players can rediscover their quality and intensity again when it matters next season.