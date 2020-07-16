Jurgen Klopp’s stunned reaction to Alisson blunder as Liverpool lose to Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man last night as his side were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in a surprise result at the Emirates Stadium.
The Reds were recently crowned Premier League champions and have admittedly taken their foot off the gas a little in recent matches, even if they remain a force to be reckoned with.
MORE: Video: Reiss Nelson makes it 2-1 to Arsenal vs Liverpool after horror Alisson error
It was surprising, however, to see Liverpool concede two such sloppy goals last night thanks to mistakes from both Virgil van Dijk and Alisson – two big names who are normally so reliable.
Here’s Klopp’s reaction to the awful error from Alisson in particular…
Liverpool now can’t break the record for total Premier League points in a single season, with Manchester City even trolling them about it with a now deleted tweet after last night’s game.
LFC fans will just have to hope this is a temporary blip and that their players can rediscover their quality and intensity again when it matters next season.