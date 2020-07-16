La Liga President hits out at CAS and claims Man City did breach FFP regulations

It always felt like the financial fair play rules were there to protect the biggest clubs and widen the gap at the top of football.

Man City’s Champions League ban for allegedly breaching the regulations was overturned this week, but it didn’t go down well in the footballing world.

Football Espana have reported on the reaction of La Liga President Javier Tebas, and he’s clearly fuming about the whole situation.

His ire is mainly direct as the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as he claims the appeal was only overturned because they did things very badly.

He then doubled down by generally praising the country of Switzerland, but went on to add that CAS is not up to the standard of such a great country.

The report also claims that Tebas said everyone knew that City had breached the FFP rules and there were no surprises in the game when they were banned, so it’s understandable that he’s annoyed.

Obviously Man City aren’t taking this lying down but the response from Pep Guardiola was an interesting one.

It’s generally accepted that if your opening stance is to start attacking the integrity of the other person then you’re hiding something and have already lost the debate.

Guardiola hit out at Tebas by telling him to focus on his own league and by having a dig at his legal expertise, so it’s not a great look for Pep who is usually mild mannered.

Although plenty of people don’t agree with the decision, at least this should be the end of it and we can at least move forward from here.