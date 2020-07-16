Liverpool youngster wants to leave this summer as recent selections proved he wasn’t in Klopp’s plans

It would be understandable if Jurgen Klopp decided to completely rotate his team and give the youngsters a chance after the league title was secured, but he’s mainly stuck with his senior players.

It was interesting to see that right back Neco Williams was given the nod to play on the left hand side of the defence in a recent game, and it appears that Yasser Larouci knows he won’t get into this team.

The problem for young full backs at Liverpool is the best they can hope for is a back up role behind Andy Robertson or Trent Alexander-Arnold, so they probably need to leave to play regular football.

A recent report from The Athletic has indicated that Larouci now wants to leave this summer and he won’t be signing a new contract with the club:

Interesting update to this piece. Young left-back Yasser Larouci is set to leave Liverpool this summer. Down to the final year of his contract and has told the club he won't pen an extension. He wants first-team football. Leeds & Brentford both keen. #LFC https://t.co/QZa1rrjvDu — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 16, 2020

It could be an interesting move because Leeds and Brentford will both be hopeful of being in the Premier League next season, so it would be a big call to trust a young inexperienced defender when trying to consolidate their position.

It’s likely that Larouci might have arrived at this decision anyway, but seeing Neco Williams play ahead of him and not in his favoured position does show that he was unlikely to break through anytime soon.