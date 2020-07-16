Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responded to Virgil van Dijk’s glaring error for Arsenal’s equalising goal last night by shifting the blame away from him on to some of the other players.

Speaking in the video clip below, the German tactician suggests Van Dijk didn’t have a lot of options when he was on the ball, and that no one else wanted it…

?"It is the PL you can't do that and we don't do that, Virgil had the ball and there wasn't many offers" Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's lack of concentration pic.twitter.com/qJ6HpkCHri — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 15, 2020

This ultimately led to the Dutchman making a rare blunder and passing it to Alexandre Lacazette, who then rounded Reds goalkeeper Alisson to make it 1-1.

It wasn’t Van Dijk’s best moment, and we’re not sure Klopp’s excuse for it is entirely convincing…