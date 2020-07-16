(Photos) Manchester City’s classy 2020/21 home kit unveiled

Manchester City have released their new home kit for the 2020/21 season, and it’s surely one of the best new shirts we’ve seen so far this summer.

See below for images doing the rounds, featuring City stars such as Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus…

Man City have unveiled their home strip for the 2020/21 season. Gif reacts only ? pic.twitter.com/y8PGz2mKce — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) July 16, 2020

OFFICIAL: Manchester City Home kit 2020/2021 pic.twitter.com/fWaF3lCCAU — seputarcity (@seputar_city) July 16, 2020

City’s new shirt features a mosaic design, which the club have explained is inspired by mosaics around Manchester, according to their official site.

Although City fell far behind Liverpool in this season’s title race, they’ll surely be among the favourites to win the league again next term while wearing this classy new strip.