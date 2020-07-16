Man City have held peace talks with UEFA since CAS decision

In an attempt to smooth the waters with UEFA, Manchester City have offered an olive branch to the governing body after the recent Court of Arbitration for Sport decision absolved them of any wrongdoing with regards to Financial Fair Play (FFP).

UEFA had previously banned the Citizens from the Champions League for two seasons, but the successful appeal from Pep Guardiola’s club means that his side will be able to take their place in next season’s competition.

According to the Daily Star, in the aftermath of the CAS decision, City’s owner, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, held clear-the-air talks with Aleksander Ceferin, the governing body’s president.

The outlet note that the discussions were said to have been amicable, with a suggestion that both parties are keen to move on from the fall-out and try to ensure their relationship remains cordial.

To dwell on the why’s and wherefores of the appeal ruling does no one any favours at all, but it’s a safe bet that UEFA will be keeping an even keener eye on any business dealings at the Etihad Stadium.