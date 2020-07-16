Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to complete the transfer of Real Madrid youngster Alvaro Fernandez Carreras.

The 17-year-old left-back looks set to link up with United’s youth team after agreeing a four-year contract to move to Old Trafford after his contract with Madrid expired on June 30th, according to AS.

Carreras looks a big prospect and could be a fine addition to Man Utd, who are putting together a fine young squad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician has promoted a number of players from United’s academy, such as Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams, and there are other promising talents coming through as well, most notably Hannibal Mejbri.

Carreras may have made the right decision to move to Manchester to continue his development, with Real not exactly well known for promoting players from their youth system that often.

The Red Devils, by contrast, have a proud history of using their youth, so Carreras will no doubt hope to push on in the near future and get into Solskjaer’s first-team in the next couple of years.

MUFC fans will also no doubt be keen to get a look at the talented teenager, though nothing has been made official yet.