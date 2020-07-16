Barcelona are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for in-form Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

According to Don Balon, the France international has an asking price of around £45million, but one imagines Man Utd may well ask for more than that after his fine recent form.

Martial has shone with 21 goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season, finally living up to the huge potential he showed as a youngster before his career seemed to stall somewhat.

It’s little wonder Don Balon claim Barcelona are interested in Martial as they could do with making some changes to their attack this summer.

Luis Suarez remains a quality player but is a little over the hill, while the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele haven’t really been good enough.

Martial looks like he could fit in well in Barca’s front three, but United fans will surely be hoping the club don’t accept an offer for him now.

The 24-year-old may not have been the most consistent performer in recent years but finally looks to have found his feet in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new-look front three alongside Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.