Read on for the latest batch of Man Utd transfer rumours as it looks like it could be a big few weeks for the Red Devils.

United have improved of late, but are still not guaranteed to make the top four this season, so surely need some big investment this summer.

To start with, it looks like United are among the clubs in the running to sign want-away Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

Reports claim the Austria international is considering his future and is being linked with United, along with Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Alaba would no doubt be a quality signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, perhaps providing the ideal partner for Harry Maguire, who has not had the best debut season at Old Trafford but who could also do with a better centre-back alongside him than unconvincing performers like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Elsewhere, Man Utd may be facing a fight to keep hold of in-form forward Anthony Martial.

Spanish football news now strongly links the France international with Barcelona in a potential £45million deal.

Martial, 24, has been much improved of late and could be just what Barca need as they chase a long-term replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez.

Finally, there may be a big update soon on MUFC midfielder Paul Pogba.

Fresh reports suggest the 27-year-old could be close to agreeing a new contract with the club after his recent revival.

This is some turnaround as Pogba had long been so strongly linked with moves to the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus after struggling to settle in England.