Before Manchester United embarked on their epic unbeaten run, which has seen them in with a real chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, there were question marks over one or two players.

Mason Greenwood has been in stunning form for the Red Devils and has played his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

Prior to Christmas, however, the youngster wasn’t a regular and to that end, Crystal Palace chanced their arm in taking him on loan at the beginning of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

“Mason is a fantastic player. We’ve known about him for a while and in actual fact I think we might even have enquired about him at the start of the season, if there was any chance of him coming out on loan,” Palace manager Roy Hodgson is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“Of course you get the answer ‘no chance’ because they see him as one of theirs. But it wasn’t a difficult spot.

“I think people all over the Premier League have realised there is a real talent on the books of Manchester United and it’s been just a question of time before he gets his chance.

“It was the same with Marcus [Rashford], he didn’t have to wait either and they put him in early and, as a result, they find themselves with a young but very, very talented forward line.”

Man United were clearly unequivocal in their response though it would’ve been interesting to see how Greenwood would’ve developed under Hodgson’s tutelage.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United and Chelsea among transfer suitors for want-away Bayern Munich star Arsenal in talks over signing promising 21-year-old on a free transfer Video: Jurgen Klopp blames other Liverpool players for Virgil van Dijk howler vs Arsenal

Given how well he’s played in the second half of the season, there’s little chance of him moving anywhere else in the short or medium term now.

United look a completely different proposition to the squad from a few months ago, and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is able to add one or two new faces over the summer, they have a real chance of silverware next season.