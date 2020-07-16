Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has responded to recent transfer rumours linking goalkeeper Jan Oblak with a move to Chelsea.

The Atletico shot-stopper has shone as one of the finest players in the world in his position in recent times, and Chelsea would do well to bring him in as an upgrade on the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Oblak strongly with Chelsea in a possible swap deal involving Kepa, while Don Balon ran a similar story, claiming the Blues would offer cash – around £90million – plus their current number one for the Slovenia international.

Now Simeone has responded to the Oblak transfer talk and says he’s not surprised to hear of interest from Chelsea.

Still, the Argentine tactician did not sound like he was planning for his star player’s departure, as he expressed his desire for the club to keep their most important players.

“I am not surprised that Chelsea admire Jan Oblak, he is a decisive player for us,” Simeone is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“But he is the captain and our participation every year in the Champions League helps us keep our best players so I hope he will continue with us.”

Atletico have ended up having to sell a number of world class names down the years, with Antoine Griezmann leaving for Barcelona last summer, while Chelsea have raided them for the likes of Diego Costa in the past.