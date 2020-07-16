Menu

“Pack your bags son”: These Man United fans are convinced that outcast will leave after missing out vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United FC
It must be tough being a player who’s not getting a look in at a certain team, especially when it comes to trying to keep yourself motivated and ready to play.

There will always be some hope that a chance will present itself, so it must be soul-crushing when someone else is chosen to play out of position ahead of you.

Diogo Dalot rarely features in the Man United team and could’ve been a candidate to move on this summer, but he will surely want to leave after missing out against Crystal Palace tonight.

Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams have both missed the game through injury and Dalot has played as a left back before, but Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been chosen to play out of position ahead of him.

That could be a clear sign that his time at Old Trafford is up, and these fans certainly seem to think so:

 

The problem with selling him is that this will only help to drive his transfer value down, but it’s clear that he doesn’t really have a place at the club anymore.

