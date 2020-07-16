Picture: Real Madrid clearly feel winning La Liga is inevitable as they start selling champions merchandise already

Everybody knows that Real Madrid will win La Liga this season, but this could be a huge embarrassment if the unthinkable happens and they somehow open the door for Barca.

They just need to win one of their final two games to seal the title, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet. Clearly someone in the club shop didn’t get the memo, as this went on sale a bit early:

??? ¡¡El Real Madrid pone a la venta la camiseta de campeones por error!! ? https://t.co/X1Kb3L3dmY — MARCA (@marca) July 16, 2020

The report confirms that they have now been taken down, but you can only imagine how much the Barca fans would to get hold of these if they do manage to turn thing around.